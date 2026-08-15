Arunachal Police Issue Security Advisory Against Online Content Sharing

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has urged the public to exercise caution on social media and refrain from sharing or forwarding unverified information related to border incidents and the movement or deployment of security forces.

In a public advisory issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, on August 14, the police said photographs, videos and messages concerning border incidents, movement and deployment of security personnel have recently been circulated on various social media platforms.

The police particularly appealed to citizens not to upload or share photographs, videos or information regarding the location, movement, deployment or operational activities of security forces. Such information, even if circulated with good intentions, could inadvertently compromise operational security and endanger security personnel.

The advisory also cautioned people against spreading rumours and unverified information, stating that such content could create unnecessary fear, confusion and apprehension among the public.

Citizens have been advised to rely only on official statements and verified sources for information concerning sensitive security-related developments.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police stressed that responsible use of social media and restraint by citizens can make a significant contribution towards maintaining peace, public confidence and the security of the state and the nation.