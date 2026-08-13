Professional 'AI Rage Baiter' Admits To Earning Rs 16 Lakh Through Fake Posts On Facebook

A professional 'AI rage baiter' has admitted to earning over Rs 16.2 lakh ($17,000) per month by simply posting fake stories with elaborate captions and provocative pics. Kvontay Devon Pringle, a 26-year-old Mississippi digital creator, revealed that he recently impersonated a mother complaining about a school's reaction to his son's 'inappropriate' clothing.

In a post that has since garnered over 8.2 million views, Pringle posted a pic of a young boy called Kevin in a pleated skirt and a school uniform polo. In the caption. Pringle, posing as the mother, said the child was sent home by his school for 'inappropriate" attire.

"I wasn't going to post this but I am sick and tired of my son getting discriminated against! My 7-year-old son started his new elementary school today. He went to 2nd grade. He was super excited to start this new school because of all the nice things we saw about the school. Well we were wrong. I got a text message today telling me to come get my son because he's dressed "inappropriate". I let my children EXPRESS themselves," Pringle wrote.

As the social media debate intensified over the kind of clothes children should be wearing to school, Pringle made a bank, knowing he had invented Kevin, his mother, and the entire story using AI.

In a conversation with the New York Post, Pringle said the viral post took just 10 minutes to make and post on his Facebook profile, which he keeps under the alias Zaya Velour.

"It's honestly wild to me that a story about a boy who doesn't even exist became this massive conversation online," Pringle said. "I think it shows how advanced AI has gotten, and how hard it can be for the average person to tell the difference."

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'$17,000 Profit'

Though the figure could not be verified, Pringle said he made approximately Rs 2.6 lakh ($2,800) from Kevin's post alone. Pringle also revealed that he was running five separate Facebook accounts, which can make up to $17,000 per month.

Pringle said he enjoyed using the internet to "emotionally pull on people" but added that his content was not made with the intention of deceiving or harming people.

Pringle is not the only one gaming the content monetisation on social media platforms. Last week, X (formerly Twitter) scrapped its revenue share programme after being flooded by the scourge of AI-generated slop on the platform. The Elon Musk-owned platform said it was launching a new original content rewards programme that encouraged creators who produce original content.