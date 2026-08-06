Man Dressed As 'Grim Reaper' Arrested After Scaring Patients And Doctors From Hospital Rooftop

A bizarre scene unfolded at a hospital in North Wales, where a man was arrested for dressing in a hooded 'Grim Reaper' costume, climbing onto a hospital roof, and staring down at people to scare them, the New York Post reported. The incident occurred at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital in Denbighshire. A 26-year-old Leon Gillespie climbed onto the roof and tried to scare the patients. Cloaked in black, it appeared that he was holding a long blade or scythe.

As per the report, North Wales police and firefighters responded to the incident at the hospital. During the 50-minute standoff, Gillespie paced along the rooftop walkways and made strange noises. He also made weird gestures at people outside and inside the facility.

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The scene, symbolic of death, visible through hospital windows, created significant distress for vulnerable patients and visitors.

However, the man was eventually brought down from the building.

The report mentioned he appeared in court on July 15. He was charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance without reasonable excuse on NHS (National Health Service) grounds.

Though no clear motive was provided for his behaviour, magistrates fined him.

He also admitted to unrelated minor shoplifting charges from earlier months. As per the report, he stole cat food and litter from a pet store and goods from a supermarket.

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As quoted in the report, the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which is Wales' largest health board, said it has a "zero tolerance approach to abuse, aggression or nuisance within its hospital sites".

North Wales police said Gillespie was "charged with other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care, caused, without reasonable excuse, a nuisance or disturbance to a National Health Service staff member who was working there or was otherwise there in connection with work, and refused, without reasonable excuse, to leave the premises when asked to do so by a constable."