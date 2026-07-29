25-Year-Old With Rs 5 Crore Net Worth Shares Advice: "Start Selling Something"

A 25-year-old Zaid Khan, founder of digital branding agency Zedital Media, has shared his career journey, which has inspired many users on social media. Currently studying at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Khan claims to have already built a business empire with an estimated net worth of Rs 5 crore. Speaking on The Crore Club podcast hosted by Shreya Hegde, he shared his journey, revealing how he hit multi-crore milestones before turning 25, and shared key mantras for entrepreneurs, highlighting two major points.

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"You should start selling something, whether it's a skill, a piece of advice, or a service, even if it's for 100 or 200 bucks. That will build your confidence to a good level," he said in the podcast.

He further suggested building a strong online presence. "Content is your digital currency, and when you're not available online, I feel you are invisible," he added.

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Why enroll at IIM Bangalore?

He also talked about his education, revealing that he wanted to pursue the medical profession and intended to prepare for the NEET exam. "I come from a middle-class family, everyone told me to become a doctor, and the second best option I heard was that you can do engineering, and you can do MBBS," he said.

But his path changed as he started working with YouTube channels. He then studied journalism and mass communication.

Despite achieving financial success early, Khan enrolled in IIM Bangalore's MBA programme in late 2024. "The major area where I felt lagged behind was academics. So, I am learning and I am implementing in my business as well at the same time," he said.

Describing money as the "fuel" to achieve bigger goals, Khan encourages young individuals to start small, gain practical sales experience, and leverage the power of the internet to build long-term value.