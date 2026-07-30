'Rs 50 For 500 Words': Legal Researcher Shares Shockingly Low Pay Offer Online

A legal researcher has sparked a heated debate online after revealing she was offered just Rs 50 for a 500-word article, a pay rate that breaks down to a mere 10 paise per word. "Today, I received what someone called an 'opportunity'. I was offered Rs 50 for every 500 words of legal content writing," she wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

"For a moment, I smiled. Then I paused. Years of studying law. A double gold medal. Research publications. Endless nights in libraries. Hours spent understanding judgments, statutes, and policy," she added. "And somewhere, all of that was valued at ten paise a word."

She highlighted the harsh reality of low wages faced by many professionals in the industry. The recruiter had approached her asking for original, well-researched legal content, only to follow up with an offer that barely covers basic internet costs.

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"The market has become so accustomed to cheap intellectual work that asking for fair compensation is often seen as arrogance, while offering exploitative rates is casually called an 'opportunity,'" she said.

"The saddest part isn't that someone made the offer. The saddest part is that there are thousands of talented students and young professionals who may feel compelled to accept it...not because their work is worth so little, but because they have bills to pay and too few opportunities to choose from."

"Perhaps the real crisis isn't the lack of jobs. Perhaps it's that we've become comfortable treating knowledge, research, and professional expertise as disposable. We can-and should-do better."

See the post here:

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Social media reactions

The post quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from freelancers, journalists, and other professionals. Many users condemned the client, pointing out that legal writing requires specialised knowledge, research time, and critical thinking, making an offer of Rs 50 disrespectful.

"That's the sole reason. I'm not hiring bcoz I'm not at that scale to pay them for their skills. Will wait... when I'm comfortable to pay the talent according to their skills. But sometimes we have to accept - there is a small startup that just started and can't pay you much, but eventually pays you according to your skills. Joining on that ground if anyone feels comfortable, is not bad," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Both, we junior advocates face this every day when our seniors exploit us for zero salary and expect us to work for 8 to 10 on the name of hard work, just like bonded labour," said another user.