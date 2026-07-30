Indian Woman Married To American Soldier Lists 3 'Biggest Benefits' They Enjoy, Internet Reacts

An Indian woman named Megha, who is married to an American soldier, recently shared the three biggest benefits her family enjoys through military service. The details were revealed in an Instagram video that quickly went viral, racking up over 2.3 million views. In the clip, Megha highlighted that from higher education to healthcare and housing, military service offers perks that many people outside the armed forces are unaware of.

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Three benefits highlighted in the video:

Free education for Life: According to the couple, one of the primary perks is access to covered education. Her husband, Mitchell Leyland Hill, added, "It's free education for life across the country at any school, and they'll even pay you $1,000 a month just to go to school."

Lifelong Healthcare: Healthcare coverage was listed as the second major advantage. Mitchell explained that service members and veterans receive comprehensive medical coverage through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), allowing them to access treatment free of charge at VA facilities nationwide.

Zero down-payment housing: They mentioned that the third perk was buying a house through VA home loan benefits. "Literally, all you have to do is pay for the paperwork," Mitchell noted, explaining that he got the keys to his house after paying just $140 upfront. They stated that military veterans don't need to put down the 20% down payment. Click to watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

The video gained massive traction, drawing thousands of comments. Many Indian viewers drew comparisons to the perks provided by the Indian Armed Forces. One user commented, "It's the same in India too. My father was in the army, and we used to get quarters inside the military cantonment. We had access to top-tier military schools with pick-up/drop services and highly educated army wives as teachers. The food allowance was generous, and we got discounted groceries from the military canteen with transport services. It really is a great lifestyle."

"Life is not so smooth as a junior enlisted service member. Commissioning as an officer is often the only comfortable way out," pointed out a user.

A third simply said, "You are a lucky girl, stay happy!"