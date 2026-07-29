Trump Promises Top Civilian Honor For Teen Lifeguard Who Saved A Child

US President Donald Trump has invited a 16-year-old lifeguard to the White House and promised to award him a “high civilian honour”, days after the teen saved a child from gigantic waves in Santa Cruz, California.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a video of the 16-year-old's heroic attempt on X. The clip was earlier shared by Trump's son Eric, who had asked that the teenage lifeguard be rewarded the “highest civilian honour”.

“We're going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post read.







Dramatic Rescue In Santa Cruz

On Saturday, the teenage lifeguard, whose identity has not been made public, helped rescue a 10-year-old from monster waves at Seabright Beach. The region has been facing dangerous waves due to summer swells.

The child lost his balance, and was swept away in the current with another lifeguard, as per The Hill.

A clip shows the teenage lifeguard fighting the powerful tides to bring the child to the shore. Several bystanders later joined in the efforts. The child was later reunited with his family.

Scott Vander Dussen, a bystander who shot the dramatic rescue, told NBC that the intensity of the waves changed suddenly and caught a lot of people off-guard.

“Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment's time. I'm glad it ended the way it did. I'm certain if the lifeguards weren't there, he wouldn't have gone home that night," Dussen stated.

What Honour The Teen May Receive

As of now, it is unclear which award Trump was referring to, The NY Post reported. The highest civilian honour in the US is the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but that is usually awarded for contributions to “the security or national interests of the United States, or world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

While it is not clear what specific training the 16-year-old received, Santa Cruz lifeguards must complete at least 56 hours of lifeguard training. They also need to finish over 80 hours of marine safety lifeguard training and 24 hours of medical certification training.