"It's A Failure": Bengaluru Woman Fixes Pothole, Video Sparks Outrage

A Bengaluru woman's attempt to fix a pothole herself has gone viral on social media, sparking an online debate over citizen action versus public safety. In a video circulating online, the woman, wearing a helmet, is seen pouring two sacks of material, which appears to be a cement mixture, directly into a large pothole on a busy stretch of road before attempting to level it out. While many praised her initiative, others pointed out that using improper materials like dry cement or soil can actually make the road even more hazardous for commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user @sanatan_kannada, quickly drawing significant traction.

"A mother's heart did what the authorities failed to do. Frustrated by Bengaluru's dangerous potholes, she brought soil herself and filled the road. Shame on the GBA and the Urban Development Minister for forcing citizens to do the government's job," the caption read. "This is not governance. It's a failure."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

While many users resonated with her frustration over the city's crumbling infrastructure, several commuters highlighted the long-term dangers of makeshift road repairs.

"This will open up the next day. People, including BTP [Bengaluru Traffic Police] who fix roads using cement and bricks, should stop fixing potholes like this as it adds more danger to the road," one user commented. "An ideal example is Agara Lake Road, where cement was used to fill a pothole, but it is now more dangerous than the pothole itself."

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In response to the criticism, @sanatan_kannada acknowledged the flaw in the method while defending the woman's intent: "We know this is not a solution. Will the government, which doesn't even bother with small tasks, at least wake up from this and properly fill the road potholes so the public can travel safely and peacefully?"

Other users shared personal experiences with the city's infrastructure. One individual recounted witnessing an incident: "I saw a mom drop her daughter off at playschool. After that, she started her scooty and fell because she missed seeing a hidden, deep pothole. Thankfully, no one was speeding around her, and passersby rushed to help. Bad infrastructure, Bengaluru."

Calls for stricter action were also raised, with another user commenting: "Bangalore needs at least week-long protests to establish accountability. Shame on these bureaucrats and contractors-they will only change when held responsible."