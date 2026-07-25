Man Highlights Bengaluru's Traffic Chaos With 45-Minute Drive For 4.5 Km

Bengaluru's traffic congestion has once again sparked discussion online after a man shared a video showing how a very short journey was taking an unusually long time because of heavy traffic.

The video highlights a situation that many people in the city experience every day, especially during peak traffic hours when long commutes have become common.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Aaditya Saxena. It begins by showing the infotainment screen inside his car, where the navigation map estimates that it would take about 47 minutes to travel just 4.5 kilometres. The camera then pans towards the road, showing a long line of vehicles moving slowly in heavy traffic.

Watch Video Here:

In the caption, Saxena said that an hour earlier, the navigation app had shown he would reach his destination in 45 minutes. He added that even after an hour had passed, it was still showing the same estimated travel time.

Social Media Reaction

Many people said the situation shown in the video reflected their daily commuting experience in Bengaluru.

One user commented, "Only public transport can solve this issue."

Another user noted, "I face the situation every day."