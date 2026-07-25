Watch: He Was Dressed As Spider-Man, Then He Became A Real-Life Hero

An American man dressed as Spider-Man proved that heroes do not only exist in comic books after he stopped traffic to help a wheelchair user struggling to cross a busy road in Arkansas. Christopher Hellenthal, 20, was driving through Jonesboro when he spotted a man in a wheelchair trying to cross a six-lane road. Hellenthal, who was still wearing his Spider-Man costume after attending a superhero-themed event at a local trampoline park where he works, immediately jumped out of his vehicle to help.

Traffic camera footage showed the wheelchair user slowly moving through the busy intersection while vehicles waited at a red light. Hellenthal ran towards him, grabbed the wheelchair and quickly pushed him across the road before the signal changed.

"I got you," Hellenthal told the man as he rushed to help him. He later said he acted quickly because there was little time before traffic started moving again.

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The moment was captured by a street camera and shared by the Jonesboro Police Department, where it quickly went viral. Many people praised Hellenthal for showing kindness and compassion, with police calling attention to his selfless act.

According to ABC News, Hellenthal said he has been a Spider-Man fan since childhood and often wore the costume while working at the trampoline park to entertain children. He said he would have helped the man even without the superhero outfit. His colleagues said the act was not surprising because helping others was in line with his personality.

The incident has drawn comparisons to Spider-Man's famous message that people with power should use it responsibly. For many online viewers, Hellenthal's costume made the moment memorable, but his quick decision to help made him a real-life hero.