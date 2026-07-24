Man In Spider-Man Suit Rescues Wheelchair User At Busy Intersection, Wins Praise Online

With great power comes great responsibility, and sometimes all it takes is a Spider-Man suit to imbibe the best qualities of the world's most popular comic book superhero. Christopher Hellenthal, 20, was driving home from his job at a trampoline park still wearing the Spider-Man costume from a superhero event on Wednesday (Jul 22), when he spotted the man in distress in his wheelchair, unable to cross a busy intersection in the city of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Without thinking twice, Hellenthal channelled his inner Spider-Man, jumped out of his red jeep and came to the poor man's rescue. He swiftly rolled the person in the wheelchair to safety as the traffic light changed and rows of vehicles crossed over.

The rather small but heroic moment was caught on a street security camera and shared on social media by the local police, who thanked Hellenthal for helping the man in need.

"I had a bunch of adrenaline pumping through me," Hellenthal was quoted as saying by The Associated Press, adding he had to act quickly in bustling midday traffic. "I was just kind of thinking, 'I'm wearing this suit, it's gonna be pretty funny'."

Reacting to the incident, Sally Smith, a Jonesboro Department of Police spokesperson, said: "Not in my 7 years in the department have I witnessed this.". Police did not identify the individual using the wheelchair by name.

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This is not the first instance when a Spider-Man suit-wearing individual has made headlines for being a good Samaritan. Earlier this month, Maharashtra's Shadab Momin went viral after a video showed him helping motorists and passengers safely navigate the dangerous, water-filled roads, dressed as Spider-Man.

After rain lashed the area, the commuters were finding it difficult to reach their destinations. With locals affectionately dubbing him Bhiwandi's 'Spiderman,' Momin stepped in and offered his services graciously. He also entertained small children by carrying them on his shoulders.