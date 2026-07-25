Bengaluru Woman Shows Scenic View From Her Rental Home, Leaves Internet Divided

A Bengaluru woman has started a discussion online after showing the view from her rented home that costs Rs 60,000 per month. While some social media users questioned spending such a high amount on rent, others felt the scenic view could make the property worth the price.

The video comes amid ongoing online discussions about Bengaluru's rising housing costs, with many residents sharing their experiences of paying high rents for homes in the city.

A woman named Karishma shared a video on Instagram showing the view from her room. She said she had earlier revealed the monthly rent of her home and wanted people to decide whether the view justified the cost.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, Karishma said that in her last video, she had told viewers that the rent for her house was Rs 60,000. She added that she was now showing the view from her Rs 60,000-a-month home and wanted people to comment whether they thought the view was worth the amount or whether she was paying too much.

The video showed a wide and open view of the surrounding area from her room. Karishma asked social media users to share their opinions on whether the location and scenery provided enough value for the monthly rent.

Social Media Reaction

The post received several reactions, with viewers sharing different opinions about the expensive monthly rent. While some questioned the amount being paid, others believed the view and surroundings could justify the cost.

One user commented, "The view is so good."

Another user noted, "I will pay a lakh for this."

"Same view from my house too," added a third user.