Man Compares Delhi-NCR And Bengaluru, Calls Relocation A "Cultural Shock" Over Soaring Rents

High rents and traffic problems in Bengaluru have once again become a topic of discussion after a Google software engineer shared why moving from Delhi-NCR to the city felt like a "cultural shock."

In a post on X, Google software engineer Vaibhav Agarwal compared the cost of living in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru after relocating to the city. He said that coming from Faridabad, where a decent three-bedroom apartment in a good housing society can be rented for Rs 20,000-25,000, moving to Bengaluru was a "cultural shock."

According to Agarwal, a similar apartment in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura costs more than Rs 80,000 per month, along with maintenance charges of around Rs 10,000-15,000.

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He said that the high demand and concentration of technology companies explain why rents are expensive, but they do not fully justify what residents receive in return.

While appreciating Bengaluru's technology ecosystem, Agarwal said the city's civic infrastructure has not kept pace with its rapid growth. He said that the tech parks and office campuses are world-class, but once people step outside, they face traffic congestion, broken roads and infrastructure that often struggles to keep up with the city's expansion.

Calling Bengaluru the "Silicon Valley of India," Agarwal said the city truly deserves the title because of its people, talent and companies. He added that he hopes the city's infrastructure eventually catches up with the strong ecosystem it has built.

He further said that the talent has already arrived and that the city now deserves infrastructure that matches it.