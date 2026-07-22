Rs 99-Per-Hour Workspace Charge At Bengaluru Cafe Divides Internet: "Solving The Wrong Problem"

A local coffee shop in Bengaluru's popular Indiranagar neighborhood has ignited a debate online after imposing an hourly fee for people using the space to work. The issue came to light when Karthik Suroju, a professional based in the city, shared his experience on LinkedIn after encountering a sign at the cafe entrance, which read, "Workspace Rental Charges: Rs 99/hr."

Upon entering the establishment, Suroju observed that despite the attempt to monetise seating space, not a single customer was present or working inside.

"Nobody was sitting there working. Not one person. I think the sign is solving the wrong problem," Suroju noted in his post.

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While acknowledging the financial strain coffee shops face when people occupy tables for hours while ordering minimal items, he argued that charging an hourly rate like this creates an unwelcoming atmosphere that drives customers away.

"I think the sign is solving the wrong problem. Cafes genuinely can't absorb someone nursing one coffee for five hours. Fair enough. But pricing the awkwardness out loud doesn't invite people in. It repels them."

See the post here:

Social media reactions

Cafes face high rent in prime areas like Indiranagar. Customers who buy a single drink and occupy a table for four to five hours significantly hurt seat turnover and daily revenue, which is why the post resonated with many users, who took to the comment section to share their opinion on this matter.

One user said, "...or maybe they wanted to repel them. They don't want people taking 150rs coffee and occupying the space for hours."

"100% in support of this cafe. Especially because the last few outings to my favorite cafes have been filled with people setting up their complete workspaces on the tables, leaving hardly 20-30% tables vacant for people who came to enjoy their food," another user added.

"It only repels the people they want to repel. People who buy one coffee and hang out for hours aren't exactly the people they want there and this signals that clearly. I don't see this affecting any other customer base because the average person presumably doesn't simply go to cafes for the sake of working," a third user shared their perspective.

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Suroju on online reactions

As the post gained traction, Suroju in the comment section wrote, "This turned into a much bigger conversation than I expected."

"The best fix I found today: a cafe on CMH Road, Indiranagar, gave me a wifi password that expires every two hours. Want to keep working, order again. No sign, no confrontation," he suggested.