Man Questions Normalisation Of Parent Interviews At School, Reveals What He Asks

A content creator recently raised concerns about the normalisation of parent interviews during school admissions. Sharing his own experience while searching for a school for his three-year-old, he noted that every school interviewed both him and his wife, asking questions about their income and childcare arrangements. However, when the parents asked questions, the administration dodged them.

"The moment I started asking questions, they started giving excuses," he said.

He shared two key questions he always asks school managements, which are civic sense and moral values.

When asked how they teach these to toddlers, schools deflected, saying, "Who can explain these better than parents?"

And when he asked about their Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for health emergencies, they said that they send the child home or to a general hospital.

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The creator argued that schools should have on-campus pediatricians or nutritionists for immediate medical aid.

He also called out fee hikes and revealed that one school even charged a fee for the interview under the guise of "parent onboarding", a claim that shocked many viewers.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reactions

The viral video amassed over 1.3 million views and 65,000 likes, sparking intense debate in the comment section, with some even suggesting considering homeschooling. "Just choose an average school and let the child play. Everyone is running a business, but schools are necessary. Don't expect too much," one user advised.

"They asked for my CTC. I gave a random figure and immediately decided against enrolling my child. I then asked what they pay their teachers-because if they don't value their staff, how will they deliver quality education?" shared another.

"In my experience, having a certified nurse, an infirmary, and basic medications is standard practice in most schools," a third user pointed out.