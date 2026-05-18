Delhi School Admissions 2026-27: Entry-Level Registration Dates Out; Here's What Parents Should Know

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular for admission to nursery, KG and Class 1 in private unaided recognised schools, laying down age criteria, admission timelines and transparency guidelines for entry-level seats.

According to the circular, admissions will be conducted under a fixed schedule to ensure transparency and help parents understand the process more clearly. Schools have been directed to follow a standard admission procedure and publish clear eligibility conditions.

As per the notified age criteria, children seeking admission to nursery (Balvatika 1) must be at least three years old as of March 31, 2026. For KG admission, the minimum age required is four years, while children applying for Class 1 must have completed five years by the same date. The notice states that candidates must meet the required minimum age on or before March 31, 2026.

The Directorate has also announced important admission dates for parents and schools. Private unaided recognised schools must upload their admission criteria and point system by November 28, 2025. Admission forms will be available from December 4, 2025, while the last date to submit applications is December 27, 2025.

Schools will upload details of applicants by January 9, 2026. Marks awarded under the point system will be displayed on January 16, 2026, allowing parents to check how applications have been assessed.

The first list of selected candidates along with the waiting list will be released on January 23, 2026. Parents are advised to keep track of school notices and complete the required paperwork within the timeline to avoid missing deadlines.

The circular aims to bring more clarity and consistency to Delhi's school admission process. With fixed timelines and standard age rules, families may find it easier to plan admission and prepare for the upcoming academic year.