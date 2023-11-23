Delhi Nursery Admission Process Begins In Private Schools, Deadline Dec 15

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: Age limits for admission are 3 to under 4 years for nursery.

The registration process for nursery, KG, and Class I admissions begins today in more than 2,000 private schools in Delhi. While the majority of schools use online application forms, a few opt for traditional hard copies. The deadline for form submissions is December 15, with the initial list of selected candidates set to be released on January 12.

After the publication of the first admission list, schools can address parental inquiries from January 13 to January 22, as outlined in the notification. The notification states that parents may contact the school's head or principal if they wish to request age relaxation through a manual application process. The selection process involves a point system where each criterion is assigned specific marks. Neighbourhood proximity holds the highest weightage, and many schools recommend using Google Maps for distance calculation due to potential inaccuracies in manual measurements.

Additional criteria include considerations such as siblings, alumni connections, and certain schools even allocate points based on factors like being a firstborn, female child, or having a single parent. Schools retain the autonomy to define and assign marks for each criterion according to their discretion. Notably, no consideration is given to the parents' educational qualifications, occupation, or financial status.

Age limits for admission are 3 to under 4 years for nursery, 4 to under 5 years for KG, and 5 to under 6 years for Class I. Admissions for the 25% quota reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged/children with special needs will be administered directly by the Directorate of Education, with specific details to be released at a later date.

Valid documents for proof of address include: Ration Card or Smart Card in the parents' names (mother/father with the child's name), domicile certificate of the child or their parents, Voter ID Card (EPIC) of either parent, electricity bill, MTNL telephone bill, water bill, or passport in the name of either parent or the child, and Aadhaar card or UID card issued in the name of either parent.

Access the official notification here