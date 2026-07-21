'Stay Safe, Earthlings': Space Images Show Canadian Wildfire Smoke Spreading Across The Atlantic

Astronaut Jessica Meir aboard the International Space Station (ISS) captured huge plumes of smoke rising from the Canadian wildfires. Sharing images on Instagram, the astronaut revealed that the smoke didn't just stay over the land; it drifted far out across the blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean, blending into the atmosphere like a hazy, grey blanket.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the Canadian wildfires," she wrote in the caption of the post. "This weekend I spotted their smoke drifting out across the Atlantic Ocean (the hazy, grayer layer among the clouds seen here)."

"Stay safe, Earthlings!"

Canada is currently battling hundreds of active wildfires across multiple provinces, with major blazes concentrated in northwestern Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, and the Northwest Territories.

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According to BBC News, extreme heat, dry conditions, and lightning strikes have fueled over 900 fires so far this season, burning roughly 2.9 million hectares. Evacuations have displaced thousands of residents, particularly in remote and First Nations communities.

Thick, hazardous smoke has swept across vast regions, triggering low air quality warnings throughout eastern Canada and drifting down into parts of the US Midwest and Northeast. Firefighters continue working to contain priority fires as hot summer weather persists.

As per news agency Reuters, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a press conference in Toronto that the province is battling 190 active blazes and around 1,800 residents had been evacuated from sparsely populated communities in northwestern Ontario.

"We will not spare a penny fighting these fires and keeping people safe," Ford said, adding that the air quality from smoke has also improved in much of the province. However, it remains unhealthy in parts of the US Midwest.