Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found 74 Years After Crash That Killed 52 People

The wreckage of a Pan Am passenger plane that crashed off Puerto Rico in 1952 has finally been located at the bottom of the Atlantic, The Guardian reported. The accident that killed 52 people led to mandatory pre-flight safety briefings still used today. In a statement on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, in partnership with others, including the Discovery Channel's "Expedition Unknown" show, found the wreckage last month.

Pan Am Flight 526A, a Douglas DC-4 named Clipper Endeavor, took off from San Juan, Puerto Rico, bound for New York's Idlewild Airport (now JFK International Airport) on Good Friday, April 11, 1952. The aircraft carried 64 passengers and five crew members.

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About 10 minutes after takeoff, both engines on the right side failed. The captain, John C Burn, ditched the plane in the Atlantic Ocean roughly 11 miles northwest of San Juan.

It was found that everyone survived the initial impact with the water. But the plane began taking on water in rough seas. Pre-flight safety briefings were not standard in 1952, and chaos erupted in the cabin.

Many passengers struggled to find life vests, and the crew had difficulty deploying life rafts. It sank within three minutes.

Only 12 passengers and all five crew members were rescued by the US Coast Guard and Air Force. The other 52 people drowned.

Watch the moment they found the wreckage:

"This one became a catalyst, and it helped drive safety steps forward of better flotation equipment and the preflight briefings," John Cox, aviation safety expert and a pilot and founder of Safety Operating Systems, said as quoted by the media outlet.

"So this is one stepping stone along the path to what we today enjoy as aviation safety. It was a rallying cry at the time."

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How it changed flying forever

Investigators blamed inadequate maintenance for the engine failure and the captain's handling of the emergency. But deaths after a survivable ditching exposed major flaws of the aviation industry, including passengers' unawareness about where life vests were or how to use them.

However, changes were made to the existing system, especially after the Civil Aeronautics Board's findings. Pre-flight safety briefings and emergency procedure demonstrations became mandatory for commercial airlines.

"This accident changed aviation forever," said Josh Gates, host of the Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown.

Discovery after 74 years

The wreckage sat undiscovered for 74 years, too deep for early recovery efforts. On June 2, 2026, a team of experts located the plane using autonomous underwater vehicles equipped with high-resolution sonar.

The Douglas DC-4 was found nearly 2,000 feet below the surface off Puerto Rico's northern coast, broken into two sections. The Pan Am logo was still clearly visible on the fuselage. "Seeing the bright aluminum fuselage shining back at us from the ocean floor was a hugely emotional moment," Gates told NBC's Today.

The search took seven years. Air/Sea Heritage Foundation president Russ Matthews began investigating in 2019 after a luggage tag from the flight washed ashore in Florida. "We are all stunned and elated by this discovery yet also humbled to remember what happened in that place so long ago," Matthews said.

The discovery ends decades of mystery about where the plane was. For families of the 52 who died, it offers a measure of closure.