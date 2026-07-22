Watch: CEO Rides Scooty In Office, Surprises Employees Celebrating "Amazing Quarter"

Amit Kumar Agarwal, founder and CEO of NoBroker, recently surprised his team with a fun stunt to celebrate an "amazing quarter". In a video shared on social media, the CEO was seen riding a brand-new scooty through the office, leaving his employees thrilled.

"I had a very important job that day: ride a scooty," Agarwal wrote in his post. "Our Packers & Movers team was celebrating their amazing quarter, and while there were plenty of rewards waiting to be handed out, one reward had a little more horsepower than the rest."

He emphasised that employee dedication deserves memorable recognition. "When people invest their time, effort, and energy to achieve something, the moment deserves to be more than just a simple prize handover," he noted.

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However, Agarwal shared that the scooty wasn't the main highlight of the day. Instead, he praised the sales, servicing, and partner management teams for achieving a target that initially seemed impossible.

"They didn't just get through it-they showed up, grinded it out, and turned it into one of our best quarters yet," he added.

Reflecting on the power of teamwork, the CEO pointed out that every department played a crucial role in reaching the milestone. He explained that the sales team brought in an abundance of customers, the servicing team ensured a seamless experience, and the partner management team kept operations running smoothly. Without any one of these pillars, he admitted, the target would have remained out of reach.

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"Turns out, the best way to say 'thank you' isn't a formal ceremony. It's showing up and looking a little silly for people who show up brilliantly every single day," Agarwal wrote, concluding with a lighthearted note: "And yes, the scooty was handed over to the rightful winner after I had a bit of fun with it!"