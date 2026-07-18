Father's Effort To Find Room For Daughter In Bengaluru Wins Hearts Online

A father's heartfelt message to a woman in Bengaluru has resonated with many on social media. Hoping to find a rented room for his daughter, who was set to visit the city for the first time, the father reached out through text message, asking if she could help.

The post was shared on X by Simridhi, who wrote that people could say whatever they wanted about smashing the patriarchy, but this was how a father took care of his daughter. She added that it was a random message she had received and that it was probably from a father taking every possible chance to find a place for his daughter in Bengaluru.

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Although the woman was not a landlord, the father appeared to have contacted her in the hope that someone living in Bengaluru might be able to help him find accommodation for his daughter.

The post prompted many people to praise the father's concern for his daughter, while others discussed the caption that accompanied the screenshot.

Social Media Reaction

Many social media users said the message reflected the care and concern parents have when their children move to a new city.

One user commented, "This post has made my day."

Another user noted, "He just wants his daughter to be safe."

"This is beautiful," added a third user.