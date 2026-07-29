Bihar Man Beheads Sister-In-Law Over Delay In Serving Food

A man murdered his sister-in-law by slitting her throat with an axe in Bihar's Jehanabad.

The incident occurred in Imadpur village, under the Pars Bigha police station area. After the murder, the accused hung the severed head on a tree in front of their house.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Anshu Devi, wife of Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Imadpur village.

According to villagers, the accused, Kunal Kumar, is a drug addict. Villagers reported that Anshu Devi was alone at home at the time of the incident, while her family members had gone to the fields.

Kumar arrived home from the fields and asked for food. Enraged by the delay in serving food, he grabbed an axe and attacked his sister-in-law.

After committing the crime, the accused did not flee, but remained sitting near the house.

When villagers learned of this gruesome murder, a large crowd gathered at the scene. They reported the crime to the police.

The police seized the sharp weapon used in the incident.

The accused has been arrested.