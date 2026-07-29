Bihar Man Claims He Was Charged Over NEET Protests Despite Being In Russia

A resident of Bihar's Kishanganj district has claimed that police charged him in connection with last week's protest against NEET paper leak despite having been "abroad for the last four months".

Mohammad Sadaqat made the claim in a video purportedly shot in Russia, where he said he has been staying for the past four months.

Though the video has gone viral on social media, PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

Kishanganj SP Hari Mohan Shukla, when contacted by PTI, neither confirmed nor denied the claim, but said those with grievances could approach police for redressal.

In the purported video, Sadaqat questioned the registration of the case against him, claiming he was not present at the protest in Bahadurganj on July 25 as he had been living in Russia for the past four months.

He demanded a fair investigation into the matter and urged the authorities to remove his name from the FIR.

"All those who have any grievances related to the protests could approach the police for redressal," the SP said when specifically asked about Sadaqat's purported video.

The state government announced on Monday that it would withdraw all cases registered in connection with the protests over the NEET paper leak and release those arrested in connection with the incidents.

A notification by the state home department said the government was withdrawing "all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26." Persons arrested in this connection will also, therefore, be released forthwith, the department said.

A total of 694 persons, nearly half of them minors, were detained for allegedly attempting to enforce the state-wide bandh called last week to protest against the paper leak.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)