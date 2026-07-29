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"Bill Aims To Dismantle Paper Leak Ecosystem": Education Minister Pralhad Joshi On New Bill

"The Lok Sabha has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, ushering in a tougher legal framework to combat examination malpractices," read Pralhad Joshi's post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

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"Bill Aims To Dismantle Paper Leak Ecosystem": Education Minister Pralhad Joshi On New Bill

The anti-paper leak bill will "dismantle the paper leak ecosystem" and increase transparency, credibility and fairness exams, Union minister Pralhad Joshi - who took charge of the education portfolio after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation- said today. 

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, passed by the  Lok Sabha yesterday, was framed after weeks of protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party.  

"The Lok Sabha has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, ushering in a tougher legal framework to combat examination malpractices," read Joshi's post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

"With stricter penalties, fast-track courts, enhanced investigation mechanisms and stringent action against exam fraud, the Bill aims to dismantle the paper leak ecosystem and increase transparency, credibility and fairness in the examination process," he added.
 

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