One Officer, One Car: Centre Ends Extra Official Vehicles For Bureaucrats To Cut Spending

In a move aimed at cutting wasteful spending and preventing misuse of official resources, the Ministry of Finance has introduced a strict "One Officer, One Official Car" policy. The revised rules make it clear that eligible officers cannot be allotted more than one government vehicle, even if they are handling additional responsibilities in another ministry, department, public sector undertaking (PSU) or autonomous body.

The new instructions have been issued by the Department of Expenditure through an Office Memorandum. They reinforce the staff car guidelines first consolidated in 2022 and are meant to ensure that government vehicles are used only for official purposes.

No Second Official Car

Under the revised norms, an officer who is already entitled to a government staff car will continue using the same vehicle, even if they take charge of another office or organisation. Ministries and departments have been directed not to sanction an additional official vehicle in such cases.

The government has also barred Central government officers from using vehicles belonging to PSUs, autonomous bodies or quasi-government organisations, except while travelling on authorised official duty or tours.

Focus On Accountability

The order goes beyond limiting the number of cars.

Departments have been told to ensure that unused or surplus vehicles remain in safe custody instead of being put to unofficial use. The objective is to improve administrative efficiency, avoid duplication and promote better management of government resources.

The Department of Expenditure has asked all ministries and departments to strictly comply with the revised norms.

The latest directive supplements the comprehensive instructions on staff cars issued in September 2022. The renewed emphasis is intended to strengthen fiscal discipline and ensure that taxpayer-funded resources are used responsibly across the Central government.