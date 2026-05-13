After PM Modi's Appeal, Delhi Chief Minister Curbs Official Vehicles

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity in view of rising global fuel prices, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced limits on official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives, while also bringing herself under the restrictions.

In a post on X, the chief minister said it had been decided to limit the number of vehicles used for official purposes.

Gupta said that in line with the prime minister's appeal, she herself, her Cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, public representatives, officers and Delhi government departments would minimise the use of official vehicles based on necessity and prioritise carpooling and public transport.

She also urged Delhi residents to adopt carpooling and make greater use of buses and Metro services instead of private vehicles in view of the prevailing global energy supply uncertainty.

Gupta's appeal came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for measures such as promoting work from home, limiting purchases of gold, reducing foreign travel and cutting down on the consumption of petroleum products and kitchen essentials amid spiralling global fuel prices due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

"We appeal to the people of Delhi to make greater use of the Metro, buses and public transport wherever possible, adopt carpooling and reduce unnecessary dependence on private vehicles," the Delhi chief minister said in her post on X.

She added that, in the spirit of "nation first", people should act responsibly and fulfil their duty towards the country during this period of global energy uncertainty and conflict.

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