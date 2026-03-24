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2 Free LPG Cylinders To Every Household: Delhi Budget Amid Middle East War

While Rekha Gupta slammed the previous government's 'freebie culture', she allocated Rs 260 crore in the Budget for delivering two free LPG cylinders.

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2 Free LPG Cylinders To Every Household: Delhi Budget Amid Middle East War
Delhi government to deliver two LPG cylinders to poor households, one on Diwali and the other on Holi.
  • At Rs 1,03,700 crore, this is one of the largest budgets the capital has seen
  • The government has set aside 21 per cent of the total outlay for environment-linked initiatives
  • The Budget allocates Rs 260 crore for delivering two free LPG cylinders to every household
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Delhi Budget: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented Delhi's Budget for 2026-27 on Tuesday. The budget attempted to strike a balance between big-ticket infrastructure spending and a strong environmental pitch. 

At Rs 1,03,700 crore, this is one of the largest budgets the capital has seen. The government has branded this a "Green Budget", even as it leans heavily on roads, urban development, and civic spending. Last year, she presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget.

Budget At A Glance

Key MetricFY27 (Budget)What it means
Total sizeRs 1,03,700 croreHigher spending push
Green allocation21 per centStrong climate focus
Per capita incomeRs 5 lakh → Rs 5.3 lakh (by 2027)Rising incomes
GDP share3.67 per cent → 3.72 per cent Delhi's growing economic weight

A 'Green Budget'

The government has set aside 21 per cent of the total outlay for environment-linked initiatives, a signal that pollution control and sustainability are moving to the centre of policy. 

Key environmental announcements

MeasureDetailsWhy it matters
Environment budgetRs 822 crore (up from Rs 505 crore)Sharp increase in spending
World Bank tie-upFor pollution control systemsExternal expertise, monitoring
Biogas plantsNew facilities plannedTackling rising electronic waste
E-waste plantsNew disposal unitsTackling rising electronic waste
Pollution testing centresRs 50 crore allocationBetter compliance tracking

While detailed break-ups are awaited, the framing suggests higher spending on clean mobility, pollution mitigation, and urban green infrastructure.

Roads, Housing, & Urban Push 

Despite the green label, the budget is anchored in core urban infrastructure -- roads, housing, and civic services.

Major allocations

Sector  AllocationKey takeaway
Urban development & housing Rs 7,800 croreCity expansion, housing push
Public Works Department (PWD)Rs 5,921 croreRoads, public infrastructure
MCD fundingRs 11,666 crore Civic services boost
MLA local worksRs 350 crore Constituency-level spending

While Rekha Gupta slammed the previous AAP government's "freebie culture", she also allocated Rs 260 crore in the Budget for delivering two free LPG cylinders to every household -- one on Holi and the other on Diwali. 

Infrastructure projects
    •    750 km of roads to be upgraded
    •    Allocation: Rs 1,392 crore
    •    Barapullah corridor expansion
    •    Allocation: Rs 210 crore
    •    Trans-Yamuna development
    •    Allocation: Rs 300 crore

Transport Allocations

SegmentAllocation/Target
Transport budgetRs 8,374 crore
Metro expansionRs 2,885 crore
NaMo Bharat (RRTS)Rs 568 crore
EV policy outlayRs 2,000 crore (earmarked)
EV buses (current)4,300
EV buses target7,500

The '4S' model: Speed, Skill, Strength, Scale

The budget frames its infrastructure strategy around a "4S" approach:
    •    Speed: Faster project execution
    •    Skill: Workforce capability
    •    Strength: Durable infrastructure
    •    Scale: Large projects with city-wide impact

This is more of a policy signal than a measurable metric, but it underlines the government's attempt to present a structured growth narrative.

Women, Welfare, Education

Beyond infrastructure and green spending, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a wide set of social schemes.

Scheme / InitiativeAllocationWhat it offers
Rani HaatRs 10 croreDedicated marketplace for skilled women
Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya YojanaRs 128 croreRs 1.2 lakh payout from birth to graduation
E-auto permitsNot specified1,000 for women, 100 for transgenders
Sanitary napkins in schoolsNot specified2.5 crore units annually

Education-related schemes  

MeasureDetails
Education budgetAround Rs 19,000 crore
Free cyclesFor all Class 9 girls
LaptopsFor Class 10 merit students
Smart classroomsExpansion continues
Medical roomsIn all government schools

Delhi Budget: From Semiconductor Push To Waste-To-Energy Plants

Beyond traditional sectors, the Budget makes a push for sustaible growth. Along with semiconductors, it also focused on energy generation from waste.

Here are the key announcements:-

  • Semiconductor policy to build a manufacturing and R&D ecosystem
  • Drone policy to position Delhi in high-tech innovation
  • Push to develop a "concert economy", tapping live events and entertainment
  • Expansion of waste processing capacity, waste-to-energy plants in key locations
  • Use of cow dung and organic waste for energy generation
  • Carbon credit monetisation framework under consideration

The Budget also announced a slew of measures to push tourism:-

InitiativeDetails
Public toilets1,000 units across Delhi
Guest housesTo be built by tourism department
Town Hall redevelopmentWith Centre's support
City brandingConcerts, festivals, global events

Growth Projections

The government expects Delhi's economic indicators to improve gradually:
    •    Per capita income projected to rise to Rs 5.3 lakh by 2027
    •    Share in national GDP expected to inch up from 3.67 per cent to 3.72 per cent

Delhi already ranks among the top states/UTs in per capita income, and the budget leans on that strength.

The budget was not just about numbers. Rekha Gupta also used the speech to criticise the previous administration's "bad governance" for slowing Delhi's progress. The "triple-engine government" (BJP at the Centre, state, and local bodies) will power Delhi's progress, she added.

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