2 Free LPG Cylinders To Every Household: Delhi Budget Amid Middle East War

Delhi Budget: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented Delhi's Budget for 2026-27 on Tuesday. The budget attempted to strike a balance between big-ticket infrastructure spending and a strong environmental pitch.

At Rs 1,03,700 crore, this is one of the largest budgets the capital has seen. The government has branded this a "Green Budget", even as it leans heavily on roads, urban development, and civic spending. Last year, she presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget.

Budget At A Glance

Key Metric FY27 (Budget) What it means Total size Rs 1,03,700 crore Higher spending push Green allocation 21 per cent Strong climate focus Per capita income Rs 5 lakh → Rs 5.3 lakh (by 2027) Rising incomes GDP share 3.67 per cent → 3.72 per cent Delhi's growing economic weight

A 'Green Budget'

The government has set aside 21 per cent of the total outlay for environment-linked initiatives, a signal that pollution control and sustainability are moving to the centre of policy.

Key environmental announcements

Measure Details Why it matters Environment budget Rs 822 crore (up from Rs 505 crore) Sharp increase in spending World Bank tie-up For pollution control systems External expertise, monitoring Biogas plants New facilities planned Tackling rising electronic waste E-waste plants New disposal units Tackling rising electronic waste Pollution testing centres Rs 50 crore allocation Better compliance tracking

While detailed break-ups are awaited, the framing suggests higher spending on clean mobility, pollution mitigation, and urban green infrastructure.

Roads, Housing, & Urban Push

Despite the green label, the budget is anchored in core urban infrastructure -- roads, housing, and civic services.

Major allocations

Sector Allocation Key takeaway Urban development & housing Rs 7,800 crore City expansion, housing push Public Works Department (PWD) Rs 5,921 crore Roads, public infrastructure MCD funding Rs 11,666 crore Civic services boost MLA local works Rs 350 crore Constituency-level spending

While Rekha Gupta slammed the previous AAP government's "freebie culture", she also allocated Rs 260 crore in the Budget for delivering two free LPG cylinders to every household -- one on Holi and the other on Diwali.

Infrastructure projects

• 750 km of roads to be upgraded

• Allocation: Rs 1,392 crore

• Barapullah corridor expansion

• Allocation: Rs 210 crore

• Trans-Yamuna development

• Allocation: Rs 300 crore

Transport Allocations

Segment Allocation/Target Transport budget Rs 8,374 crore Metro expansion Rs 2,885 crore NaMo Bharat (RRTS) Rs 568 crore EV policy outlay Rs 2,000 crore (earmarked) EV buses (current) 4,300 EV buses target 7,500

The '4S' model: Speed, Skill, Strength, Scale

The budget frames its infrastructure strategy around a "4S" approach:

• Speed: Faster project execution

• Skill: Workforce capability

• Strength: Durable infrastructure

• Scale: Large projects with city-wide impact

This is more of a policy signal than a measurable metric, but it underlines the government's attempt to present a structured growth narrative.

Women, Welfare, Education

Beyond infrastructure and green spending, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a wide set of social schemes.

Scheme / Initiative Allocation What it offers Rani Haat Rs 10 crore Dedicated marketplace for skilled women Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana Rs 128 crore Rs 1.2 lakh payout from birth to graduation E-auto permits Not specified 1,000 for women, 100 for transgenders Sanitary napkins in schools Not specified 2.5 crore units annually

Education-related schemes

Measure Details Education budget Around Rs 19,000 crore Free cycles For all Class 9 girls Laptops For Class 10 merit students Smart classrooms Expansion continues Medical rooms In all government schools

Delhi Budget: From Semiconductor Push To Waste-To-Energy Plants

Beyond traditional sectors, the Budget makes a push for sustaible growth. Along with semiconductors, it also focused on energy generation from waste.

Here are the key announcements:-

Semiconductor policy to build a manufacturing and R&D ecosystem

Drone policy to position Delhi in high-tech innovation

Push to develop a "concert economy", tapping live events and entertainment

Expansion of waste processing capacity, waste-to-energy plants in key locations

Use of cow dung and organic waste for energy generation

Carbon credit monetisation framework under consideration

The Budget also announced a slew of measures to push tourism:-

Initiative Details Public toilets 1,000 units across Delhi Guest houses To be built by tourism department Town Hall redevelopment With Centre's support City branding Concerts, festivals, global events

Growth Projections

The government expects Delhi's economic indicators to improve gradually:

• Per capita income projected to rise to Rs 5.3 lakh by 2027

• Share in national GDP expected to inch up from 3.67 per cent to 3.72 per cent

Delhi already ranks among the top states/UTs in per capita income, and the budget leans on that strength.

The budget was not just about numbers. Rekha Gupta also used the speech to criticise the previous administration's "bad governance" for slowing Delhi's progress. The "triple-engine government" (BJP at the Centre, state, and local bodies) will power Delhi's progress, she added.