Delhi Budget 2026: Free Laptops, Cycles, Sainik School Among Key Announcements

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today presented the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly, placing a strong emphasis on youth empowerment, education, and skill development, with a series of student-focused initiatives among the key announcements.

Highlighting measures aimed at easing access to education, the government announced a scheme for transporting schoolchildren to and from school. Additionally, around 1.3 lakh girls studying from Class 9 onwards in Delhi government schools will be provided bicycles. A budget of Rs 90 crore has been allocated for this initiative.



The Budget also outlines plans to promote youth entrepreneurship, with a new scheme aimed at enabling young individuals to become job creators. As part of its education push, an Integrated Education Hub will be established in Narela.

To nurture talent among the youth, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for talent hunt programmes. In a significant move, the government announced the establishment of a Sainik School in Delhi, addressing the absence of such an institution in the national capital so far.

The government also emphasised the regulation of early education, stating that a policy will be introduced to regulate play schools across the city.

In a major push to boost academic performance, students securing merit in Class 10 will be provided free laptops. Additionally, Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the development of smart classrooms in schools.

To strengthen sports infrastructure, Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the development of sports hostels and playgrounds across Delhi.