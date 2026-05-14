Delhi Cuts Official Vehicles, Foreign Trips, Pushes EVs After PM's Appeal

Delhi government officials will now have a weekly "No Car Day", travel together for official events and avoid foreign trips under a new set of fuel-saving measures introduced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to cut petroleum consumption.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department have issued an 11-point directive that also pushes electric vehicles, carpooling and virtual meetings across departments.

The directions, which come into effect immediately, ask officials and employees to minimise the use of government vehicles and rely more on public transport, electric vehicles and pooled transport arrangements wherever feasible.

Under the new policy, one day every week will be observed as "No Car Day", with officers and staff encouraged to use public transport or shared transport systems for commuting.

Departments have also been directed to rapidly electrify their vehicle fleets and install EV charging infrastructure across offices and establishments.

From Convoys To Carpools

Officials have been advised to adopt carpooling during inspections, field visits and office travel wherever possible.

For inaugurations, inspections and official programmes, officers have been instructed to travel together using electric vehicles, pooled vehicles or public transport.

To reduce avoidable travel, departments have also been asked to promote virtual meetings.

The move comes amid a wider push by governments and departments across the country to cut fuel consumption following the Prime Minister's appeal for energy conservation and reduced petroleum use.

EV Push, Diesel Pumps To Be Replaced

In another key measure, departments have been directed to maximise the use of electric pumps and permanent pumping stations instead of diesel-operated or tractor-mounted pumps.

Only organic manure will now be used for departmental horticulture work, while green waste processing projects will be fast-tracked.

Officials have also been directed to accelerate the shift towards electric mobility and reduce dependence on conventional fuel-powered transport systems.

Foreign Tours Suspended

The order states that no officer or official will undertake any foreign visit, official or personal, until further orders.

"All such proposals, if any, shall be dropped immediately, and any leave already sanctioned for foreign travel shall stand cancelled," the order said.

Departments will also have to submit weekly compliance reports on the implementation of the measures.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said the aim behind these directions were to reduce fuel consumption and improving efficiency in government functioning.

"From minimising vehicle use and promoting electric mobility to encouraging officers to travel together and hold virtual meetings, every step is aimed at making governance more efficient and grounded," he said.

Mr Verma said the decision to suspend foreign visits until further orders was aimed at keeping the focus on strengthening systems within the country and prioritising accountability.