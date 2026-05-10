No Pink Saheli Card, No Free Bus Ride? Delhi Eyes Mandatory Use From July

Women travelling free in Delhi's DTC and Cluster buses may soon have to tap a Pink Saheli Smart Card instead of collecting the familiar pink paper ticket, as the Delhi government prepares to gradually digitise the scheme from July.

Under the proposed system, women passengers availing free travel will be required to carry and tap the smart card while boarding buses so that each journey can be digitally recorded.

The move is part of a broader plan to integrate the scheme with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) platform under the Centre's "One Nation, One Card" initiative.

Only 5-6% Women Using Smart Card Currently

According to transport department data, nearly six lakh women commuters have already registered for the Pink Saheli Smart Card since enrolments began in March through 58 centres across Delhi.

However, only around 5 to 6 per cent of cardholders are currently using the tap system during bus journeys.

Officials believe the continued availability of pink paper tickets is one of the main reasons many commuters have not shifted to the digital system.

Govt Delays Strict Rollout During Summer

The government has so far avoided strict implementation during May and June due to peak summer conditions and heavy commuter loads.

Awareness campaigns are expected to be conducted inside buses, depots and terminals over the coming weeks to familiarise commuters with the tapping process.

According to officials, the digital system is expected to help reduce misuse, improve transparency in subsidy disbursal and generate real-time ridership data for transport planning.

The facility, however, will continue to remain limited to women residents of Delhi.

Officials said applicants must submit a Delhi Aadhaar card and an Aadhaar-linked mobile number during registration. Any female aged 12 years and above is eligible to apply for the card.

The smart card is also designed to work within the larger NCMC ecosystem and could eventually support integration across multiple transport services.

Transport officials said the Pink Saheli Smart Card is also designed to function within the larger NCMC ecosystem and can eventually support travel integration across multiple transport services.

Delhi currently operates around 5,500 buses under DTC and Cluster services, with women forming a major share of the daily ridership.

Officials also said DTC plans to conduct a random survey among women passengers to understand why many commuters continue to rely on the old pink ticket system.

The survey is expected to assess factors such as card availability, travel by inter-state passengers and whether conductors are actively encouraging women to tap the smart card during journeys.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 450 crore in the 2026-27 Budget for continuation of the women's free travel scheme, including technological integration under the NCMC platform.

The Pink Saheli Smart Card initiative was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on March 2 this year as part of the Delhi government's women welfare measures.

Over 10 lakh women undertake daily journeys in DTC and Cluster buses, making the free travel scheme one of the city's most heavily used public transport initiatives.