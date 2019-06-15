Free Ride Plan Will Benefit Losses-Gripped Delhi Metro: Manish Sisodia

If Delhi government pays the fare of women commuters, Delhi Metro should be happy with it: Manish Sisodia

A day after former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to agree to Delhi government's free travel for women proposal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that Delhi Metro was running in losses.

"I have written to Sreedharan sahib and told him that Delhi Metro is running in losses. Its carrying capacity is 40 lakh passengers every day but presently it is carrying only 25 lakh passengers," Deputy Chief Minister told news agency ANI.

Delhi government had recently announced its decision to give free travel to women passengers on Metro and buses.

Popularly known as the ''Metro Man,'' Mr Sreedharan wrote to PM Modi asking him not to agree to Delhi government's proposal.

Delhi government and the Centre have an equal partnership in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"Our proposal for ''free travel for women on Metro'' will be beneficial for the Delhi Metro. Its ridership will increase and fares will come down. One of the reasons behind low ridership is high fare. If Delhi government pays the fare of women commuters, the Delhi Metro should be happy with it," Mr Sisodia said.