'Will Beat S**t Out Of Them': Trump After "Surprise" Iran Attack On US Base

US President Donald Trump has threatened a powerful military response after Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards American forces in the Middle East, warning that Tehran would face severe consequences.

Speaking during a phone interview with Fox News after the overnight attack, Trump did not hold back.

"We're going to beat the f***ing s**t of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," he said, according to a Fox News correspondent.

The comments came after the US military said it had intercepted every incoming Iranian missile before it could hit its target.

'Surprise Attack' Left US Troops With Only Minutes

Trump described the missile strike as a "surprise attack", saying American troops had only minutes to respond before the ballistic missiles reached the US base in Jordan.

According to the Republican leader, he watched footage showing US personnel tracking the incoming missiles in real time, calling out their coordinates and intercepting them before impact. He said the operation ensured "none of this incoming Iranian fire got through".

The attack has added another layer of tension to the already volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran.

CENTCOM Says All Iranian Missiles Were Intercepted

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iranian territory late Tuesday in what it called an "attempted surprise attack" on American forces stationed in the Middle East.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Although CENTCOM did not name the location, Axios, citing US officials, reported that the missiles were aimed at a US military base in Jordan.

Trump Defends Iraq Strikes, Calls Iran-Backed Militias A 'Cancer'

Trump also spoke about the recent joint US-Saudi strikes on pro-Iranian militia groups in Iraq, saying the operations were carried out in coordination with the Iraqi government.

He described the Iran-backed militias as a "cancer on the world", signalling that Washington intends to keep up pressure on Tehran's regional allies.

Talks With Iran to Continue Despite Escalation

Despite his strong rhetoric, Trump said the US would continue diplomatic engagement with Iran.

He indicated that American negotiators would keep holding talks with Tehran even as military tensions rise across the region.