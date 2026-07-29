Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Vacancies To Be Filled Under TRE 4

Bihar TRE 4 Recruitment 2026: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday announced that the Education Department has sent a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

Sharing the update on X, Choudhary described the move as a "historic gift" for the youth of Bihar and said it marks an important step towards strengthening the state's education system while creating employment opportunities.

According to the announcement, the vacancies are allocated across different school levels as follows:

Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts

Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts

Classes 9 to 10: 3,877 posts

Classes 11 to 12: 16,101 posts

This takes the total number of vacancies under TRE 4 to 32,388.

"The Education Department has sent the requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the appointment of 32,388 teachers under TRE-4. This is an important step towards fulfilling our commitment to quality education, employment for the youth, and a developed Bihar," Choudhary said in his post.

He further stated that the state government remains committed to generating maximum employment opportunities for young people while taking Bihar's education system to new heights.

The Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to issue the official notification for the TRE 4 recruitment after processing the requisition received from the Education Department. The notification will include details regarding eligibility criteria, the application process, important dates, and the selection procedure.