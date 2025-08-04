Nitish Kumar Announces Domicile Policy For Teachers' Recruitment In Bihar

In yet another populist move in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a ‘domicile policy' in recruitment of government teachers.

The CM, however, did not specify what percentage of recruitments was to be reserved for those born and raised in the state.

"The Education Department has been directed to make necessary amendments to the relevant rules to give priority to the residents (domicile) of Bihar in the recruitment of teachers," Kumar said in a post on X.

The NDA government in Bihar recently announced a slew of populist schemes, including 125 units of free electricity per month, hike in honorarium for several categories of support staff in government schools, increase in incentives for ASHA workers, reserving for "residents of the state" the 35 per cent quota for women, rise in social security pension and establishment of separate commissions for youths and sanitation workers.

In the X post, Kumar said, "Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have been continuously working to improve the education system. A large number of teachers have been appointed to strengthen the education system," he said.

This will be implemented from the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-4, which will be conducted this year, while TRE-5 will be held in 2026, the chief minister said.

Instructions have also been given to conduct Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) before the organisation of TRE-5, he said.

Recently, amid growing clamour for a 'domicile policy' in Bihar, the Bihar Cabinet ordered that a quota of 35 per cent for women in government jobs will be restricted to only 'permanent residents' of the state.

In 2016, the state government introduced 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state at all levels.

Notably, the state has been witnessing attempts at public mobilisation on the issue of domicile, ahead of assembly elections. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has promised '100 per cent domicile' if the RJD comes to power.

Union minister Chirag Paswan also came out in support of the demand for domicile a couple of days ago, but called into question the RJD's commitment to the issue.

A large number of job aspirants staged a protest in Patna on August 1, demanding the implementation of a domicile policy in government jobs and had blocked movement of traffic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)