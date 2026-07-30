Apple's iPhone 18 Pro: From Camera To Design, 5 Rumoured Features That Look Legit

iPhone 18 Pro Speculations: Apple is all set to refresh its flagship smartphone line, with an expected launch of the iPhone 18 series this year. But before any official confirmation, early details and leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro have given tech enthusiasts a clear look at what to expect. While the overall shape may look familiar at first glance, reports suggest that several major internal and external changes are being planned.

Here are five key points about the biggest rumours surrounding the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro:

1. Release timeline: According to Forbes, the launch of Pro models will be separate from the iPhone 18 models, which is quite unusual; however, done apparently to maximise revenue.

The flagship phones, such as the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever foldable iPhone, could be unveiled in September. On the other hand, the base iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone 18e could be launched in spring 2027.

2. Smaller Dynamic Island: The pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display, known as the Dynamic Island, may get a noticeable size reduction. According to PCMag, Apple has figured out how to move some of the internal Face ID components directly under the screen glass.

The smaller cutout size gives users more uninterrupted screen space when watching videos, reading articles, or playing games.

3. Advanced "Variable Aperture" camera: The iPhone 17 Pro lineup has bumped cameras, but when it comes to iPhone 18 speculations, one of the most talked-about upgrades is a new variable aperture main camera.

On current iPhones, the camera lens lets in a fixed amount of light. With a variable aperture, the physical opening inside the lens can widen or narrow depending on the environment.

4. Next-Generation 2nm "A20 Pro" chip: Apple is expected to introduce its A20 Pro processor, built using a cutting-edge 2-nanometer (2nm) manufacturing process. Previous chips used a 3nm process; shrinking the components allows Apple to fit more processing power into the exact same space.

As per PCMag, the chip is also rumoured to have TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) technology, which infuses RAM into the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

5. Larger batteries and new colours: To power all these upgrades, Apple is reportedly increasing the battery capacity, making the phone slightly thicker to hold larger power cells. Alongside better power efficiency from the screen and chip, the overall battery life should see a welcome improvement.

Additionally, leaks indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro might come in Black, Silver, Light Blue, and also a stylish 'Dark Cherry', which will be added to the standout flagship colour option. Last time, orange was a hit. Dark Cherry is also expected to go viral.

The iPhone 18 Pro: Expected price

In June, the company had raised prices across several major product lines. But the iPhone was not on that list. So now customers believe that there would be a definite price hike for iPhones is in September.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 18 Pro would start at $1,299. The estimate was based on rising component costs, and if we consider recent Apple trends, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced $100 higher, which would put it at $1,399.

While Apple has not formally confirmed these features, industry leaks point to a launch event in September.