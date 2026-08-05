Video: 69-Year-Old Man In US Flies Helicopter To Shop, Says "Driving Was Too Long"

A 69-year-old Wisconsin man took his personal helicopter directly to a local Cabela's, an outdoor supply store, simply to avoid the long drive, the New York Post reported. The man, whose identity was not revealed, landed his rotorcraft right in the parking lot, stunning onlookers and local authorities.

Explaining his unusual choice of transport, the pilot, who took off from the village of Rosendal, casually noted that driving on the highway simply took too much time.

Washington County Sheriff's deputy responded to the report of a helicopter landing in Cabela's parking lot in the Village of Richfield.

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"After making contact with the pilot, a 69-year-old Rosendale man, the deputy learned he had flown to Cabela's because, in his words, 'the drive was too long,'" the Washington County Sheriff wrote in the caption.

"The pilot was properly licensed, landed safely, complied with all applicable FAA regulations, and took the time to answer the deputy's questions regarding helicopter landing requirements."

"The outcome? No violations. No arrests. Just a unique way to make a shopping trip to avoid all the roundabouts in front of Cabela's. We can honestly say this isn't your everyday parking complaint."

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Social media reactions

Online users were left surprised as they took to the comment section to share their perspective. "I hope the operator of the copter took a photo of the sign indicating he was in lot C so he could find it when he was done shopping," one user wrote in the comment section.

"That's not illegal. According to scientists, inventors, Popular Science & Boys Life magazines, "The Fifth Element" and "The Jetsons"... we are all supposed to have our own residential hangar and flying auto.

Kudos to this gentleman! I too would be flying everywhere if I had my own helo," another user wrote.

"Years ago on Interstate 81 in Virginia, 3 or 4 exits south of Winchester, a helicopter landed in the back parking lot of the McDonald's. Three guys got out and went in and ate lunch," said a third user.