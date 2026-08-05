'Major Surgical Error': UK Surgeon Struck Off After Connecting Patient's Organs Incorrectly

A surgeon for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) has been permanently removed from the medical register following a "major surgical error" that left a patient in critical condition. The decision was taken in the aftermath of an emergency bowel operation, which Dr Yasser Adly Abdel Rahman performed at The Royal Oldham Hospital in August 2020. According to the New York Post, he mistakenly connected the wrong section of the patient's small intestine back to his stomach.

This mistake created a "closed loop" inside the patient's body. Instead of digestive waste moving normally through the body to be excreted, the stomach contents were directed right back into the stomach.

And another section of the small bowel was left completely unattached inside the abdominal cavity.

As quoted in the report, an expert witness testifying at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) described the mistake as "not known to man" and "as bad as it gets" for a surgical procedure.

Medical experts noted that if another surgeon had not stepped in, the error would have directly led to the patient's death.

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Ignored warning signs

Following the initial operation, the patient suffered from severe, uncontrollable pain and showed clear signs of a blocked bowel.

Weeks later, another consultant took over the case and performed a second emergency surgery, discovering the mistake and correcting the connection to save the young man's life.

The recent statements given to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service mention that "Patient A reported increasing pain and there were other clinical signs that should have been cause for concern" days after the surgical procedure. But Dr Rahman "failed to respond adequately" to the issues.

"On 15 September 2020, after issues were raised by both Patient A's family and nursing staff, another consultant took over Patient A's care."

"A second emergency operation was carried out. It is alleged that the second surgery revealed that Dr Abdel Rahman had made surgical errors in the Procedure."

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Tribunal decision

The MPTS ruled that Dr Rahman's actions amounted to serious professional misconduct, further noting that after initial restrictions were placed on his UK practice in 2021, Dr Rahman breached the rules by applying for and securing a medical job in Ireland without informing regulatory authorities.

Dr Rahman did not attend the disciplinary hearing and claimed he was being targeted in a "witch hunt".

The tribunal concluded that Dr Rahman showed no understanding of his errors and posed a risk to public safety. Hence, he has been officially erased from the UK medical register, banning him from practising medicine in the country.