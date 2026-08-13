Delhi Police Turn 9-Year-Old's Unusual Birthday Wish Into A Memorable Celebration

Children often develop a fascination with places they see on television or in films but rarely get the chance to visit in real life. Police stations are among those places that spark curiosity, with many youngsters wondering what happens behind their doors. It was this innocent curiosity that led nine-year-old Ayush, a Class 5 student from Bunkar Colony in New Delhi, to make an unusual birthday wish, he wanted to celebrate his special day at a police station.

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Respecting his heartfelt wish, the Bharat Nagar Police Station staff arranged a special birthday celebration for Ayush, turning his simple wish into a beautiful and memorable moment, according to Delhi Police.

Surrounded by police personnel, Ayush celebrated his special day with smiles, joy and excitement.

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The heartwarming gesture reflects the humane, child-friendly and caring face of policing, while strengthening the bond of trust and friendship between children and the Police.

For Ayush, the Police Station was more than a place of duty that day--it became a place of happiness and a birthday memory he is likely to cherish for years to come.

(With inputs from ANI)