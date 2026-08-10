Delhi Police Honours 16 Students Who Built Tech Solutions For Policing

The Delhi Police has felicitated 16 student innovators for developing technology-based solutions for policing as part of its Summer Internship Programme 2026. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar presented certificates of appreciation and souvenirs to the students at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.

The programme was started to bring students and academic institutions closer to the police force and give young innovators an opportunity to work on real policing challenges. The internship began on June 8, 2026, and received more than 400 applications from students studying at universities and technical institutions.

Students from IIT Delhi, DTU among those selected

After the selection process, 16 students were chosen for the programme. They came from institutions including IIT Delhi, Delhi Technological University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Jamia Hamdard and Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, among others.

During the internship, the students worked under the mentorship of officers from the Delhi Police Tech and Project Implementation Division.

Four technology solutions developed

The interns worked on four functional technology solutions during the programme. The projects focused on areas such as improving administrative work, streamlining internal processes and strengthening citizen services.

According to Delhi Police, the projects were also aimed at supporting the force's ongoing digital transformation efforts.

The internship gave the students an opportunity to work on problems faced by the police in their day-to-day operations and apply their technical knowledge to practical situations.