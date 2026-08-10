Woman Takes 85-Year-Old Grandmother On Her First-Ever Flight To Goa, Her Excitement Wins Hearts Online

The first flight can be a special experience, especially when it happens at the age of 85. Instagram user Isha documented her maternal grandmother's first flight and trip to Goa in a touching video. The clip shows the elderly woman walking through the airport, experiencing an airport lounge for the first time, and eventually boarding the aircraft. It also captures her sitting inside the plane and enjoying the experience.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Isha wrote that some experiences mean much more when they are given to someone who never thought they would experience them.

Isha said her grandmother had never travelled by flight, had never been to Goa, and had barely travelled beyond her village and the place she called home.

She wrote that while growing up, her grandmother and her generation struggled a lot, and spending money on flights or holidays was never considered a priority. There were always bigger responsibilities and more important things to spend on.

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She said that as her family was now fortunate enough to travel and experience different places, they decided it was finally her grandmother's turn.

Isha wrote that her grandmother's first flight and first Goa trip were priceless, adding that she absolutely loved the princess treatment and deserved every bit of it.

Isha said that after a lifetime of putting others first, her grandmother deserved to be taken care of and experience the world too.

Social Media Reaction

The heartwarming video received several reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Hope you have many more such amazing experiences with your grandmother."

Another user noted, "Type of content I pay my internet bills for."

"She's so cute," added a third user.