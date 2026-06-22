"It's Never Too Late": Delhi Woman Takes Grandparents Abroad For First Time, Wins Hearts Online

A Delhi family has shared a touching travel story that shows it is never too late to fulfil a dream. A video posted online has gone viral after showing two elderly grandparents travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives.

The video was shared by Delhi resident Ayushi Negi, who documented her grandparents' journey as they travelled to London. The couple, aged 90 and 80, experienced their first international trip together.

The journey was not easy at first. Their first UK visa application was rejected, and later their travel plans were delayed due to geopolitical tensions that forced the family to postpone an earlier trip.

Ayushi said, "Still, they refused to give up."

She said, "At 90 and 80, most people are told their biggest adventures are behind them. For one Delhi family, however, a long-awaited dream was only just taking flight."

The video shows several moments from their journey, including packing bags, preparing travel documents, boarding a flight for the first time, and arriving in London. It also captures them enjoying in-flight meals, making video calls to family members, and seeing a new country for the first time.

Watch Video Here:

Negi shared that the experience was special because her grandparents were willing to try something new at an age when many people hesitate to step out of their comfort zone. She said it took courage for them to go through first-time passports, long flights, and a completely new environment.

Negi said, "Despite visa setbacks and delayed plans, watching them finally board the aircraft and experience every new moment made the effort worthwhile."

She also added that the journey showed her there is no age limit for trying something new.

Social Media Reaction

The video has received a warm response online, with many people praising Negi for creating meaningful memories with her grandparents and calling it a reminder to spend time with loved ones.

More than just a travel experience, the journey became a celebration of family, resilience, and dreams that do not have an expiry date.

One user commented, "Wow! I'm so happy to see this."

Another user noted, "How happy they look! Strong women uplift their families."

"Proud of you to be so thoughtful," added a third user.