Bihar Man Killed By Speeding Scorpio Part Of J&K Deputy Chief Minister's Convoy

It was an ordinary Saturday night for 55-year-old Bharat Kaper. He was crossing a road when he was hit by a car. Kaper was rushed to the hospital where he declared brought dead. The vehicle, a speeding Scorpio, was part of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary's cavalcade.

The accident occurred at around 9:05 pm in Gangyal on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said. The cavalcade was returning after dropping the Deputy Chief Minister at his residence.

The victim was identified as Bharat Kaper, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. He was working in a shop in the area and was crossing the road when he was struck, officials said.

Preliminary reports indicate that Kaper was hit by a speeding Scorpio that was part of the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy. Immediately after accident the driver of the vehicle got down and took injured to Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police reached the spot immediately and took cognisance of the matter. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

The incident has sparked concern over cavalcade movement and road safety in urban areas during late hours.