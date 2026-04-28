"Just Pure Passion To Live": Woman Praises Elderly Sisters She Met On Way To Kedarnath

A social media post showing the spirit and determination of elderly travellers has caught widespread attention online, inspiring many with its simple yet powerful message about living life fully. The post was shared by Instagram user Jini Jhala, who described her encounter with two elderly sisters during her journey to Kedarnath. In her post, she wrote that the women were aged over 70 but had a spirit that refused to slow down. She mentioned that she met the two incredible women on the way to Kedarnath, highlighting that they had no excuses or limits, but only pure passion to live, explore, and keep moving.

She further wrote that the sisters had already completed the challenging Kinner Kailash trek and now dream of seeing the whole world, meeting new people, and embracing every challenge life offers. According to her post, while many people wait for the "right time," the sisters chose to live in the present.

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Through her camera lens, Jini Jhala captured the two elderly women during the journey. In the video, one of the women said that they enjoy going on treks, reflecting their love for adventure despite their age.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the energy of the women. One user called them, "Beautiful souls."

Another user noted, "Wow, so inspiring."

"I wamt to become like them," added a third user.