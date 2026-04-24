74-Year-Old British Woman Moved By Unexpected Warmth During Solo Trip To China

A 74-year-old woman from the United Kingdom has received unexpected help and kindness during her solo journey across China. Her story has touched many people, as locals and internet users came forward to guide and support her during her travels, reported the South China Morning Post.

The story began when Xiao Yue, a university student from Hezhou in Guangxi Province, met the woman, Gill, while volunteering in Phuket. Gill, who is 74 years old, has travelled alone to 72 countries and has also worked as a volunteer in many places.

Later, Xiao learned through an email that Gill would be visiting China. Her second stop was Guilin, which is close to Xiao's location. Xiao then decided to meet her and help her explore the city for two days.

On April 3, Xiao met Gill in Guilin and showed her around some well-known places, including Elephant Trunk Hill and Diecai Hill. They also tried local rice noodles and took several photographs during their time together.

While spending time with Gill, Xiao noticed that she was not very comfortable using ride-hailing apps and did not depend much on her mobile phone like younger people.

Xiao said that Gill was always worried about her phone battery running out and that it reminded her of her own grandmother.

Worried that Gill might face difficulties during her journey, Xiao later shared a message online asking people to help her if they came across the elderly traveller.

Gill is planning to travel across China for a month. Her journey includes several cities in both the northern and southern parts of the country, such as Guangzhou, Guilin, Chengdu, Xian, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Shanghai and Beijing.

According to Xiao, Gill reached Zhangjiajie in Hunan province on April 7 and 8. For ease of travel, she joined a tour group and was accompanied by a local bilingual guide named Lv Yan.

Lv said that everyone in the group took good care of Gill and that they all liked her very much.

The story highlights how strangers came together to support a solo traveller, making her journey safer and more comfortable.