Amid Iran's Attacks, UAE Called For Help. Israel Responded With Iron Dome

Israel sent its iconic Iron Dome air defence system to the United Arab Emirates in the early days of Iran's attacks on the Gulf country, Axios reported citing Israeli and US officials familiar with knowledge of the matter.

Not just the Iron Dome, Jerusalem also sent troops to operate the air defence system that is famously used to intercept short-range rockets, missiles, and drones.

According to the report, the UAE sought support from its allies amid Iran's relentless attack on the country's infrastructure during the war with the US and Israel. While most of the projectiles were intercepted, some struck civilian and military targets, reportedly prompting the Emirati leadership to seek help.

UAE President Dialled Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to send an Iron Dome battery with interceptors along with several dozen IDF officials, following a call with the Emirati president Mohammed bin Zayed, Israeli officials told Axios.

The move proved beneficial to Abu Dhabi, which had become a focal point of Iranian attacks. According to another Israeli official quoted by the media outlet, the UAE intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles using the air defence system.

Iran struck the UAE with 550 ballistic and cruise missiles, and over 2,200 drones, as per Abu Dhabi's defence ministry.

UAE's Strengthening Bond With Israel

The delivery of the Iron Dome during a time of crisis has deepened the UAE-Israel relationship, according to the report.

This marks the first time that Israel sent the battery to a foreign country, as per a senior Israeli official quoted by Axios. The UAE is now the only country apart from the United States and Israel to have used the Iron Dome battery.

Officials of both countries have noted that the UAE and Israel have been in close coordination with each other during the war with Iran.

In an article for the Arab Gulf States Institute (AGSI), former UAE security official Tareq al-Otaiba praised Israel, saying that the country has "stepped up to provide real assistance" to Abu Dhabi.

"Primarily, the United States and Israel have proved to be true allies by offering support through extensive military aid, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic backing," al-Otaiba, who was an official of the UAE's national security council, wrote.

An Emirati official cited by Axios noted that the UAE was "not going to forget" Israel's help during the critical moment.

A second official also praised other countries - including the US, UK, France, Italy and Australia - who helped Abu Dhabi defend itself during Iran's sustained attacks. "It was a real eye-opening moment. To see who our real friends are," the official reportedly said.