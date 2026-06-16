Pakistani Filmmaker Umair Nasir Ali Reviews <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i>: 'Beautiful And Deeply Emotional Film'

Pakistani filmmaker Umair Nasir Ali has praised Imtiaz Ali's Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling it a "deeply emotional" story that stays with viewers long after the film has ended.

Umair said he and his team are working on their own Partition-based story, Chor Aaye Hum, which also explores themes of memory, belonging, and return. They were naturally curious to watch Ali's interpretation of this chapter of history.

"Main Vaapas Aaunga is a beautiful and deeply emotional film, one that stays with you long after it ends. As one of our upcoming stories is set against the backdrop of Partition, we were naturally curious to experience Imtiaz Ali's (@imtiazaliofficial) interpretation of this chapter of history. As expected, it is unmistakably Imtiaz Ali.

"What stood out most was the extraordinary performance by Naseeruddin Shah, and the editing by Aarti Bajaj (@artb) is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling - something every film student can learn from," Umair said in a post on Instagram.

Citing the works of authors such as Saadat Hasan Manto, Bhisham Sahni, Intizar Husain, Qurratulain Hyder, Ali Akbar Natiq, and others, Nasir said that while much has been written and filmed about Partition across generations, filmmakers and storytellers have continued to find new ways of engaging with its memories, wounds, and humanity.

"Perhaps that is because Partition is simply too vast to be contained within a single story. Each generation returns to it, uncovering new meanings. We look forward to sharing our own journey with this subject soon.

"PS: Needless to say anything about A.R. Rahman," he added.

The film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, has received warm reviews for the way it portrays the historic event and its impact on people's lives.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is a Birla Studios Worldwide release and is currently running successfully in cinemas.

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