Sunita Ahuja Reveals Govinda Wears Hair Patch: 'What's There To Hide?'

Sunita Ahuja, who's very vocal about her married life with Govinda, recently revealed that the 90s heartthrob uses a hair patch nowadays. Describing the actor as "extremely handsome" during their early days of romance, Sunita Ahuja told Mashable India, "Even now he looks handsome, but at that time he had his original hair. Now he wears a patch."

When the host of the show laughed at the comment, Sunita said people who use patches should not feel embarrassed, as it's a common practice in the industry.

"What's there to hide? Many heroes do it. Men and women both use patches," she said.

Calling Govinda a unique talent, she said, "My husband is one piece. There has never been anyone like him in the industry and there never will be."

In another interview, Sunita said she would rate Govinda more as a son than a husband.

"I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, a good brother. But as a husband, what I want... I love going to parties, for dinners, on holidays, but he got so indulged in providing for his family that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself."

Sunita added, "This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar — what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There's no point even regretting it now; I can't leave him. It has been 40 years — even thinking about it would be a crime."

Sunita alleges, Govinda replies

On different occasions throughout the last year, Sunita accused Govinda of having an extramarital affair. Govinda recently opened up and called it a "conspiracy" against him.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would make him appear "weak" and contribute to the "problematic" image people were forming of him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a "big conspiracy" and claimed that even his loved ones are being "used" without realizing it.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.