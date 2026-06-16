TV Show <i>Mahadev & Sons</i> Faces Backlash Over Controversial Scene: 'Domestic Abuse Is Not A Joke'

- Mahadev & Sons faces backlash for a scene depicting marital abuse
- Scene shows Dheeraj burning Rajji's hand and expressing hatred towards her
- Viewers accuse the show of glorifying domestic violence
Television show Mahadev & Sons has come under fire on social media after a recent episode sparked outrage among viewers.
The show, which airs on Colors, is facing criticism from a section of the audience who believe a particular scene glorifies domestic violence.
The Controversial Scene
The controversy centres around a sequence featuring lead characters Dheeraj and Rajji. In the scene, Dheeraj pins Rajji down on a bed, and her hand comes into contact with a hot iron, resulting in a burn. As Rajji cries out in pain, Dheeraj covers her mouth and tells her that he will never develop feelings for her, expressing nothing but hatred towards her.
#MahadevandSons show should be banned for glorifying Marital abuse. https://t.co/9bmyM4Z6DA— Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 16, 2026
The sequence quickly drew strong reactions online, with several viewers questioning the show's portrayal of relationships and marriage.
Internet Reactions
Reacting to the scene, an X user wrote, "#MahadevandSons show should be banned for glorifying Marital abuse."
#MahadevandSons show should be banned for glorifying Marital abuse. https://t.co/9bmyM4Z6DA— Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 16, 2026
Another user posted, "This show presents abuse, violence, or controlling behavior in a way that makes it seem acceptable, excusable, or even romanticised. It portrays physical, verbal, or emotional abuse as a regular part of marriage or family life."
This show presents abuse, violence, or controlling behavior in a way that makes it seem acceptable, excusable, or even romanticized. It portrays physical, verbal, or emotional abuse as a regular part of marriage or family life. DHEERAJ IS A DOMESTIC ABUSER!#MahadevAndSons pic.twitter.com/jBY4AvVWGQ— Precious Mirha 🥀 (@kindsoullove1) June 16, 2026
A third comment read, "The story portrays it as a woman's duty to silently endure suffering and forgive her abuser husband to save her marriage."
The story portrays it as a woman's duty to silently endure suffering and forgive her ABUSER Husband to save her marriage 👎 The show frames toxic, controlling, or physically abusive behavior from a partner as a "sign of love" or intense passion. Normalizing Abuse#MahadevAndSons https://t.co/jxSGiY00uB— Precious Mirha 🥀 (@kindsoullove1) June 16, 2026
Expressing concern about the impact such content could have on younger viewers, another user posted, "Domestic abuse is NOT a joke, and glorifying it in the name of love is highly irresponsible of the makers. Kids watch these shows. What message are you sending?"
Domestic abuse is NOT a joke, and glorifying it in the name of love is highly irresponsible of the makers. Kids watch these shows. What message are you sending? That it's okay to treat your partner this way and to tolerate it if it's done to you? Do better. 🚩#MahadevAndSons https://t.co/BEB1kDdEQk— SG_MS_Fandom (@Sg_Ms_fandom) June 16, 2026
However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Defending the scene, one viewer wrote, "This scene's fans are misleading it completely. Yes, Rajji got hurt during that moment, but Dheeraj didn't know about it."
This scene's fans are misleading it completely. Yes, Rajji got hurt during that moment, but Dheeraj didn't know about it.— Garvita.magic (@RajdheerM) June 16, 2026
Makers should write it in a way that Dheeraj notices it and shows his concern side, But no, they're going to push an unnecessary character.#MahadevAndSons https://t.co/O4KzGAzNjF
The debate has since gained traction online, with viewers divided over whether the sequence was intended to portray abuse or simply depict a troubled relationship.
Created by Saurabh Tewari, Mahadev & Sons features Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi, Neha Rana, and Aasim Khan in key roles.