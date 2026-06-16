TV Show <i>Mahadev & Sons</i> Faces Backlash Over Controversial Scene: 'Domestic Abuse Is Not A Joke'

Television show Mahadev & Sons has come under fire on social media after a recent episode sparked outrage among viewers.

The show, which airs on Colors, is facing criticism from a section of the audience who believe a particular scene glorifies domestic violence.

The Controversial Scene

The controversy centres around a sequence featuring lead characters Dheeraj and Rajji. In the scene, Dheeraj pins Rajji down on a bed, and her hand comes into contact with a hot iron, resulting in a burn. As Rajji cries out in pain, Dheeraj covers her mouth and tells her that he will never develop feelings for her, expressing nothing but hatred towards her.

The sequence quickly drew strong reactions online, with several viewers questioning the show's portrayal of relationships and marriage.

Internet Reactions

Reacting to the scene, an X user wrote, "#MahadevandSons show should be banned for glorifying Marital abuse."

Another user posted, "This show presents abuse, violence, or controlling behavior in a way that makes it seem acceptable, excusable, or even romanticised. It portrays physical, verbal, or emotional abuse as a regular part of marriage or family life."

A third comment read, "The story portrays it as a woman's duty to silently endure suffering and forgive her abuser husband to save her marriage."

Expressing concern about the impact such content could have on younger viewers, another user posted, "Domestic abuse is NOT a joke, and glorifying it in the name of love is highly irresponsible of the makers. Kids watch these shows. What message are you sending?"

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Defending the scene, one viewer wrote, "This scene's fans are misleading it completely. Yes, Rajji got hurt during that moment, but Dheeraj didn't know about it."

The debate has since gained traction online, with viewers divided over whether the sequence was intended to portray abuse or simply depict a troubled relationship.

Created by Saurabh Tewari, Mahadev & Sons features Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi, Neha Rana, and Aasim Khan in key roles.