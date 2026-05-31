Iran Threatens "Harsh Response" To Israeli Attacks In Lebanon

Iran's military threatened on Tuesday to respond to Israel after strikes in southern Lebanon killed four people despite a deal between Tehran and Washington ending the Middle East war, including in Lebanon.

"If the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not put an end to its acts of aggression in southern Lebanon, it should await a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said the Iranian military's central command Khatam al-Anbiya.

It added that Israel had violated the ceasefire in Lebanon "84 times" since the deal was announced.

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