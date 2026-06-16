US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Protests erupted in Iran after a memorandum of understanding was reached with the US to bring peace to the Middle East region, with people calling Iranian leaders Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf "compromisers".
Trump said the deal will be signed by the two sides on Friday in Geneva, after which the Strait of Hormuz will be opened and operated without fees. "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said, adding later that he did not "think we will need much help" keeping the waterway open. Iran has continued to voice its lack of trust in Washington. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a "final agreement" will be reached within two months, deliberations over which will include aspects like the nuclear programme and Tehran's $25 billion frozen assets.
The deal has brought differences between the US and Israel out in the open, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israeli troops would remain in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria for "as long as necessary". He said that the military campaign against Iran had spared his country from the threat of "nuclear annihilation". He pledged that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of the terms of any agreement.
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US-Iran Memorandum Of Understanding Signed Electronically: Report
US President Donald Trump, his deputy JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed the so-called memorandum of understanding, per reports.
"The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his dedication to the process," a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
But Vance admitted the brief outline deal kicks the thorniest issues -- especially Iran's nuclear program -- down the road. "The MoU is about a page and a half, so it is a very general document," Vance told CNN.
He later said on NBC that US and international nuclear inspectors will be allowed back into Iran to help destroy its enriched uranium.
Vance will lead technical talks this week and attend a physical signing ceremony expected in Geneva, Switzerland. Trump, attending the G7 summit in France, said the text would likely be released after Friday -- but the US officials said it would be "put out in the next 24-48 hours."
"Compromisers": Protests In Iran Against US Deal
Iranian leaders Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf faced protests in Iran over a memorandum of understanding reached with the US, calling the leaders "compromisers", local media reported.
"Have some shame, leave the country alone! Qalibaf, Araghchi, what about the blood of our Leader?" protestors chanted, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader who was killed in US-Israel strikes at the start of the war.
Netanyahu Says War With Iran Saved Israel From 'Nuclear Annihilation'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran had spared his country from what he described as the Islamic republic's threat of "nuclear annihilation".
In his first public remarks since the United States and Iran announced an agreement in the early hours of Monday to end the Middle East war, Netanyahu also said that Israeli troops would remain in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria for "as long as necessary".
Netanyahu pledged that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of the terms of any agreement.