US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Protests erupted in Iran after a memorandum of understanding was reached with the US to bring peace to the Middle East region, with people calling Iranian leaders Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf "compromisers".

Trump said the deal will be signed by the two sides on Friday in Geneva, after which the Strait of Hormuz will be opened and operated without fees. "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said, adding later that he did not "think we will need much help" keeping the waterway open. Iran has continued to voice its lack of trust in Washington. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a "final agreement" will be reached within two months, deliberations over which will include aspects like the nuclear programme and Tehran's $25 billion frozen assets.

The deal has brought differences between the US and Israel out in the open, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israeli troops would remain in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria for "as long as necessary". He said that the military campaign against Iran had spared his country from the threat of "nuclear annihilation". He pledged that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of the terms of any agreement.

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